Atlanta Obituaries - Search for family-placed death notices

Family-placed death notices : Notices written by family members and supplied by the funeral home or cremation society handling arrangements to our classified advertising department.

News obituary listings : Brief information on deaths and service plans provided by the funeral home or cremation society handling arrangements. News listings are only accepted from funeral service providers.

News obituary article: Staff-written profiles of selected local residents, with the byline of the obituary writer.

A death may be noted by any one or more of these methods. News obituary listings and family-placed death notices may appear in the newspaper on more than one day, if there is updated or additional information. On the other hand, please remember that not all deceased persons have listings in the newspaper.