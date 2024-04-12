ADAMSON, Bill



William "Bill" Dodd Adamson, 85, formerly of McCormick and Savannah Lakes, SC and widower of Janice Dyess Adamson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Emerald Gardens in Greenwood, SC.



Bill was born in Detroit, MI, the beloved son of the late John Randal and Louise McCarson Adamson. He had a passion for Georgia Tech, proudly supporting his alma mater, and later graduated from the University of South Carolina. Before his retirement, Bill dedicated himself to his work at Canterbury Antiques & Reproductions, a business owned by his brother, in Atlanta, GA. An active member of the community, Bill found joy in singing with the choir at the Lutheran Church in Savannah Lakes over the past few years. He cherished his visits to Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and had a deep love for golf, tennis, and Pickleball.



Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; and his brother, John Randal Adamson, III.



He is survived by his nephews, John Randal "Jack" Adamson IV (Glenn), Rob and Susie Adamson (Wood, Pierce, Emma), and David Adamson (Conner); his stepchildren, Elizabeth Sutton "Liz" Gann and Robert Monroe Gann Jr.; and step-grandchildren, Ethan and Ryan Gann.



In accordance with Bill's wishes, no services are planned at this time.



