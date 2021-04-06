New autopsy reveals Black man in ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ case was murdered

The man’s death had been on the FBI radar since at least 2019, when the bureau first reopened the case. Since then, authorities collected new evidence going back 17 years and re-interviewed witnesses who attended the farmhouse party in La Cygne, Kansas, where Brooks was last seen alive.

The night he vanished, Brooks was one of only three Black men in a crowd of 100 guests at a farmhouse party on the outskirts of La Cygne, Kansas, about 60 miles south of Kansas City. He had arrived there with friends who got lost in the crowd and departed early, leaving Brooks without a ride home. In later interviews with authorities, no one at the party appeared to know or admit what happened to him.

When Alonzo Brooks failed to return home the day after a farmhouse party, his family called the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, which launched a search for Brooks around the house, including parts of nearby Middle Creek, however, turned up nothing. A month later, family and friends began their own search and found Brooks’ decomposed body within an hour laying on top of a pile of brush in the creek bed. Credit: Social media photo via Twitter Credit: Social media photo via Twitter

From the beginning, there were rumors that Brooks had been the victim of foul play, according to the FBI.

Detectives were told that Brooks had possibly flirted with a girl at the party, which may have stirred up racial tensions among some of the partygoers.

“Some said drunken white men wanted to fight an African American male, and some said racist whites simply resented Brooks’ presence,” according to the FBI.

How Brooks went unnoticed in plain sight for a whole month is one of the biggest unknowns in the case.

Desperate for answers, the bureau last year announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible. The following month Brooks’ body was exhumed from a cemetery in Topeka and transported to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for an examination, AP reported.

“Because Alonzo died in 2004 and because of the lapse of time between his disappearance and the discovery of his body, forensic analysis of the physical evidence at the time was limited,” the U.S. attorney’s office said.

The FBI has been investigating the death as a “potential racially motivated crime,” of which Brooks’ mother, Maria Ramirez, believes her son was a victim.

“I’m Mexican, and his father is Black,” Ramirez told “NBC Dateline” in June. “So he’s mixed. They didn’t just target one race. Or kill one race. They killed two. He was targeted because of the color of his skin.”