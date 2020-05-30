Tyler Perry tells Atlanta ‘looting is not the answer’ after destruction

The producer, TV and filmmaker, actor and writer, who has a massive studio just outside of Atlanta, continued: "And listen to me, be careful where you are getting your information to JOIN protests!! There are people and other countries who are posting things pretending to be US, pretending to stand for peaceful protest, but they are trying to incite us into violence and chaos to try and do more harm!! "Do not fall for this foolishness!!! Please stop the violence!"

Protests are continuing for the second night across the metro Atlanta area, including one outside Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's mansion.

Bottoms has signed an executive order implementing a 9 p.m. curfew in the entire territorial jurisdiction of the City of Atlanta until sunrise Sunday.