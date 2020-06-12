Tybee lifeguards relocate gator found on beach

It was a busy Thursday for lifeguards and crew at a Tybee Island beach.
WJCL reported a little alligator was found by rocks on the north end of the beach and had to be relocated, according to the Tybee Lifeguards Facebook page.
“Staff members relocated a small alligator from the rocks on the north end,” the post read. “We try to keep everyone off the rocks including a gator, luckily we had the staff on location in both places.”
The small gator wasn't the only animal found that day. According to a Facebook post, the lifeguards also helped relocate a sea turtle.
“Crews assisted the Marine Science Center with a sea turtle that was accidentally caught on some fishing line on the south end of the island,” the post read.