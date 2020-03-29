Sister shares final texts from NY nurse sent before he died from coronavirus complications

“Can’t talk because I choke and can’t breathe,” he wrote in a text to his sister while in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai West on March 18. “I love you. Going back to sleep.”

“You've pulled through so much,” Sherron replied. “Love you and we are praying.”

The same day those texts were sent, Kelly died at 48 years old, according to Today.com.

In addition to sharing those final texts with local news media, Sherron called out what she said is a poor supply of personal protective equipment, such as masks, gowns and gloves for healthcare workers.

“I absolutely believe that he contracted this because of the lack of PPE at in his unit and at his hospital -- but that's across our nation,” she said. “He's not a victim. He is a hero.”

Hospitals and health facilities across the country have reported shortages and low supply of PPE. The New York Times reported that some staff at Mount Sinai were seen on social media using trash bags as protective gear, but a spokesperson for the system said nurses had other gear underneath the bags.

In the richest city in the richest country in the world, this is how nurses are already being forced to protect themselves from coronavirus -- with garbage bags https://t.co/FQXVVlQlTu #CoronavirusNewYork pic.twitter.com/TtD8XLzBsV — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) March 22, 2020

"When it comes to staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), the facts are very clear: We always provide all our staff with the critically important PPE they need to safely do their job," Lucia Lee, the senior director of media for the Mount Sinai Health System, said in a statement to the "Today" show.

“If an individual does not have their proper PPE, they do not go on the floor, period. Any suggestion otherwise is simply not accurate.”

There have been coronavirus-related 728 deaths in New York as of March 28.