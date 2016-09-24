Shocking video shows parents putting kids into car trunk

Explore Trending on Facebook

Video posted on Facebook shows adults putting children in the trunk of a car in the parking lot of a Jacksonville, Florida Restaurant.

WJAX-TV showed the video to the Department of Children and Families and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

DCF and JSO said they’re trying to figure who the people are in the video.

Witnesses said a car pulled up and kids came out of the trunk. When the group left, a customer recorded the family using a cellphone.

The video shows the group standing around a white car, with the trunk open and then the girl jumps in through the trunk.

The video is not only on YouTube, but also up on World Star Hip Hop where it's gotten almost 400,000 views.

WJAX-TV spoke to the person who recorded it. She didn’t want to talk on camera fearing for her safety, but she said this happened last Thursday.

She says she started rolling after witnessing children come out of the trunk when the group first arrived.

WJAX-TV also spoke to the owner of the restaurant, who confirmed the incident. He says the family came in, but left without eating.

“They couldn’t afford to eat. They wanted to leave, so the manager came in, and he said, no we didn’t want to leave you guys with the family, kids and everybody. I would be glad to offer you a discount,” said Saravana Kabalan, with the Cici’s Pizza franchise.

But he says the group left anyway.

Action News took the video DCF spokesman John Harrell.

“This is just so disturbing, so disturbing,” Harrell said.

Harrell said DCF is also trying to identify the people in the video.

“When you see something like this, children being treated this way, you have to wonder what is happening in the home. What's going on with these kids,” Harrell said.

WJAX-TV sent the video to JSO. They are also trying to identify the individuals.