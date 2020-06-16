Person in S.C. exposed to bat with rabies

Health officials in South Carolina say one person was exposed to a bat with rabies while administering care to it. »MORE: Woman killed by gator in S.C. was doing homeowner's nails
WIS reported the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found in Warrenville, South Carolina, on June 11. Officials confirmed the bat had rabies on June 12, a day after the bat was submitted to the department for testing.
“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus to humans and pets,” said David Vaughan, director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. “People don’t always realize they’ve been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook.”
At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.
Department officials said bats with rabies are often seen in the daytime without the ability to fly and are in unusual places, such as a front lawn or a person’s home, where they are not normally seen.
Officials also said any bat that could have been in contact with people, pets or livestock should be trapped in a sealed container. They should not be touched.