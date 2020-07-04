Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, will miss race in Indianapolis

Justin Allgaier will drive on Sunday as Johnson’s replacement.

Johnson is the first NASCAR driver to confirm he has COVID-19, CBS Sports reported. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was set to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Sunday's race.

NASCAR said in a statement that for Johnson to return, he has to be symptom-free and have two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart.

“NASCAR requires Johnson to be cleared by his physician before returning to racing,” the company said in a statement. “Jimmie is a true battle-tested champion, and we wish him well in his recovery. NASCAR has granted Jimmie a playoff waiver, and we look forward to his return as he races for an eighth NASCAR Cup Series championship.”

Johnson has previously said 2020 will be his last year as a full-time driver. He is currently 12th in the points standings.