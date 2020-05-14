Here’s how to get free McDonald’s fries

Breaking News

X

National & World News | May 14, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Every Friday until June 28, McDonald’s customers can get free fries.

Thrillist reported that to take advantage of the return of  the "Fry Day," they just have to download the official McDonald's app and make at least a $1 purchase.

To locate the offer in the app, customers simply go to the McDonald’s app then tap the deals icon in the middle of the bottom navigation bar. On Friday, they should see the offer.

Nearly all McDonald's locations are open and have adjusted operations in the wake of the coronavirus. Some measures include the increased frequency of cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting areas that are touched often and reinforcement of best practices for personal hygiene, social distancing measures and the closure of all PlayPalaces and seating in most dining rooms.

Exclusions apply to mobile orders and mobile pay. The offer works only through the McDonald’s app and at participating locations.

