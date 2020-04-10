Glynn County reopening piers, enforcing social distancing

Glynn County police officers and the state Department of Natural Resources will monitor activity on the pier.

The piers join several Georgia beaches that reopened last Friday night after Kemp's statewide order, which superseded local orders.

“The Georgia State Patrol and Department of Natural Resources are increasing patrols on the beaches, parking lots and surrounding areas,” Candice Broce, Kemp’s communications director, previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.