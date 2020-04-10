X

Glynn County reopening piers, enforcing social distancing

Some of the state’s most popular beaches will be allowed to reopen Friday night due to Gov. Brian Kemp’s statewide order superseding that of some city-level shelter-in-place mandates

By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
St. Simons Island Pier, Gascoigne Bluff fishing piers and Blythe Island Regional Park piers to reopen

Glynn County is reopening its piers after the coronavirus outbreak.

The Brunswick News reported St. Simons Island Pier, Gascoigne Bluff fishing piers and Blythe Island Regional Park piers were scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m. Friday.

The piers were initially closed in mid-March due to COVID-19.

Those on the piers must maintain social distancing, as put in place by Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order. Fishing will be allowed on the piers.

Glynn County police officers and the state Department of Natural Resources will monitor activity on the pier.

The piers join several Georgia beaches that reopened last Friday night after Kemp's statewide order, which superseded local orders.

“The Georgia State Patrol and Department of Natural Resources are increasing patrols on the beaches, parking lots and surrounding areas,” Candice Broce, Kemp’s communications director, previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

