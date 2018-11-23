German teen loses his license 49 minutes after getting it

A German teenager learned a harsh lesson Tuesday when he was pulled over for going nearly twice the speed limit -- just 49 minutes after receiving his driver’s license.

The unnamed 18-year-old was passing through Hemer, a town in the Märkischer Kreis district in North Rhine-Westphalia, when he was clocked going 95 kph in a 50 kph zone, the BBC reported. In the U.S., that would translate to going roughly 60 in a 30 mph zone.

Officials with the Polizei NRW Märkischer Kreis said in a statement on Facebook that the teen, who had four friends in the car with him for his celebratory ride, faces a fine of 200 euros, or about $227 in U.S. currency, expensive retraining and an extension of his probationary period, which the BBC said would go from two to four years. He also has been banned from driving until he undergoes the retraining.

“Manche Dinge halten für die Ewigkeit… manche nicht mal eine Stunde,” police officials wrote on Facebook, a phrase which translates to, “Some things last for eternity… some not even an hour.”

When the teen’s license is returned, he will already have two points against him on his driving record, the BBC reported.