Ford recalls 2.1 million vehicles due to door hinge issue

The vehicles have been recalled before under safety recalls 15S16 or 16S30 for faulty door latches, but the company said this time that dealers who were supposed to repair them the last time didn't do it properly or didn't do it at all, CNN reported.

In the previous recall, door latches were to be replaced as spring tabs were susceptible to cracking and failure if they got too hot, leading the doors to suddenly open while the vehicle is being driven. Such an incident could lead to injury.