FDA approves first home testing kits for coronavirus

“This is a test where, under certain circumstances, with a doctor’s supervision, a test can be mailed to a patient and the patient can then perform the self-swab and then mail back and get the results after that time -- all under the guidance of a licensed physician,” Hahn said.

We're not just letting up with the 63 tests we've approved, we are working with more than 400 test developers who are pursuing authorization for their diagnostics under our current policies, and under our regulatory approach, many other tests are becoming available. -- @SteveFDA pic.twitter.com/awlxNvCVQD — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 24, 2020

The news comes after the FDA issued a warning against using malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

"The FDA is aware of reports of serious heart rhythm problems in patients with COVID-19 treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, often in combination with azithromycin and other QT prolonging medicines," the agency said in a statement Friday. "We are also aware of increased use of these medicines through outpatient prescriptions. Therefore, we would like to remind health care professionals and patients of the known risks associated with both hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. We will continue to investigate risks associated with the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for COVID-19 and communicate publicly when we have more information."

FILE - This Tuesday, April 7, 2020 file photo shows a bottle of hydroxychloroquine tablets in Texas City, Texas. On Friday, April 24, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned doctors against prescribing the malaria drug to treat COVID-19 outside of hospitals or research settings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

The FDA said hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine “have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19” and they are being studied in clinical trials for COVID-19.

“We authorized their temporary use during the COVID-19 pandemic for treatment of the virus in hospitalized patients when clinical trials are not available, or participation is not feasible, through an Emergency Use Authorization,” the FDA said.

The agency added that the hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine can cause abnormal heart rhythms and a dangerously rapid heart rate. It can also lead to an increased risk of these heart problems for those with other health issues, such as heart disease and kidney disease.