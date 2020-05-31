X

Dozens peacefully protest in Augusta after George Floyd’s death

George Floyd protests erupt across the US.Several U.S. cities endured a night of unrest in response to the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis on Monday.Protests occurred in NYC, Denver, Columbus, Memphis, Phoenix and Louisville.Protests in Minneapolis led to thetorching of a police precinctlate Thursday night.Members of a CNN news crew who were reporting on the scene early Friday were arrested by police on live television. No explanation was given for their arres

By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Dozens of people peacefully demonstrated in Augusta during a protest after the deaths of African Americans George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

The Augusta Chronicle reported that people marched down Wrightsboro Road and back for the I Can't Breathe rally on Saturday.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Department officers blocked off lanes and intersections during the march and escorted protesters as they chanted “No justice, no peace.”

WJBF reported that it is unclear who organized the event, but a call went out on Facebook and participants showed up.

The number of people who participated is mixed. Some news stations reported about 60 people appeared, but The Chronicle reported that 150 showed up.

One woman brought her young son to the protest.

“I thought it was important to bring him so people can see what we bringing up,” Lajoya Hogans said. “We’re raising our young boys to become men.”

There was no violence at the march.

