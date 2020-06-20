Cruise lines suspended from sailing from US ports through mid-September

Cruise Lines International Association announced that it is extending its suspension of cruises leaving U.S. ports until mid-September due to the coronavirus. The current No Sail Order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will expire July 24.
"Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crewmembers," the organization said in a statement. "We have therefore decided to further extend our suspension of operations from U.S. ports until 15 September. The additional time will also allow us to consult with the CDC on measures that will be appropriate for the eventual resumption of cruise operations."
CLIA ocean-going cruise line members will voluntarily extend the suspension of cruise operations from U.S. ports until 15 September 2020. https://t.co/WabdGaETra— Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) (@CLIAGlobal) June 19, 2020
The CDC initially issued a voluntary March 14 order but later extended it, leading to the latest July 24 expiration at the time of this story's publication.
Cruise lines in the CLIA include Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruise and Royal Caribbean International.