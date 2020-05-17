X

Comedian, actor Fred Willard dead at 86

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, Fred Willard attends the LA Premiere of "50 Shades of Black" held at Regal L.A. Live, in Los Angeles. Willard, the comedic actor whose improv style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films like âThis Is Spinal Tap,â âBest In Showâ and âAnchorman,â has died at age 86. Willardâs daughter, Hope Mulbarger, said in a statement Saturday, May 16, 2020, that her father died peacefully Friday night. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: John Salangsang

National & World News | May 17, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
‘This is Spinal Tap,’ ‘Modern Family,’ actor’s career spanned five decades

Comic actor Fred Willard has died, his family said. He was 86.

His agent, Michael Eisenstadt, told The Hollywood Reporter he died of natural causes.

"My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much!" his daughter Hope Mulbarger said in a statement Saturday. "We will miss him forever."

Willard’s breakout part came in the late-night comedy “Fernwood 2 Night” in 1977, 10 years after his debut film role in “Teenage Mother.” In 1978, he hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

His acting career spanned five decades. He frequently collaborated with director Christopher Guest, appearing in his mockumentaries, including “Waiting for Guffman,” “Best in Show,” “A Mighty Wind” and “For Your Consideration.” Before then, the two worked together in 1984’s “This Is Spinal Tap” as actors.

More recently, he had an Emmy-nominated recurring role on “Modern Family” from 2009 to its final season  in 2020.

In 2012, Willard was arrested for lewd conduct in an adult theater in Los Angeles.

“Wait til u hear my version; much more PG,” he tweeted after the incident. “& my review, lousy film, but theater would make a terrific racquetball court.”

He said the arrest was embarrassing but maintained he did nothing wrong. He was fired from his job on PBS’ “Market Warriors” as a result.

Willard appeared in sketches twice a month on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” up until stay at home orders went in place due to the coronavirus.

His death comes two years after that of his wife, Emmy-nominated playwright and TV writer Mary Willard, who died at age 71.

