Comedian, actor Fred Willard dead at 86

His acting career spanned five decades. He frequently collaborated with director Christopher Guest, appearing in his mockumentaries, including “Waiting for Guffman,” “Best in Show,” “A Mighty Wind” and “For Your Consideration.” Before then, the two worked together in 1984’s “This Is Spinal Tap” as actors.

More recently, he had an Emmy-nominated recurring role on “Modern Family” from 2009 to its final season in 2020.

In 2012, Willard was arrested for lewd conduct in an adult theater in Los Angeles.

“Wait til u hear my version; much more PG,” he tweeted after the incident. “& my review, lousy film, but theater would make a terrific racquetball court.”

He said the arrest was embarrassing but maintained he did nothing wrong. He was fired from his job on PBS’ “Market Warriors” as a result.

Willard appeared in sketches twice a month on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” up until stay at home orders went in place due to the coronavirus.

His death comes two years after that of his wife, Emmy-nominated playwright and TV writer Mary Willard, who died at age 71.