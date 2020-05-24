Bed Bath & Beyond reopening 500 stores

“We continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation with measured, purposeful steps to help keep our people safe and our customers served,” Mark Tritton, president and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond, said in a statement. “We recently launched our Store Safety Plan and are guided by our medical team and national, state and local guidance to help ensure customers can shop with us confidently.”

Included in the company's store safety plan are protective supplies, enhanced cleaning, 6-feet social distancing, occupancy limits, curbside pickup, wipes and sanitizer and associate health self-checks and reviews. Store hours have also been adjusted.