Bed Bath & Beyond reopening 500 stores

As shelter in place and other coronavirus restrictions across the country are lifted to varying degrees, Bed Bath & Beyond is reopening hundreds of its stores.
The retailer announced Friday that 500 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 50 Christmas Tree Shops locations and 50 Cost Plus World Market stores would reopen in North America. Buy Buy Baby stores, of which Bed Bath & Beyond is a parent company, have remained open for essential needs.
“We continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation with measured, purposeful steps to help keep our people safe and our customers served,” Mark Tritton, president and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond, said in a statement. “We recently launched our Store Safety Plan and are guided by our medical team and national, state and local guidance to help ensure customers can shop with us confidently.”
Included in the company's store safety plan are protective supplies, enhanced cleaning, 6-feet social distancing, occupancy limits, curbside pickup, wipes and sanitizer and associate health self-checks and reviews. Store hours have also been adjusted.
The stores are expected to reopen by June 13. About 11,000 associates will be brought back furlough as stores re-open.