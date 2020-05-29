Bath & Body Works closing 50 stores nationwide; Victoria’s Secret closing 250

Today.com reported the bath shop chain's parent company, L Brands, announced in its first-quarter earnings report last week that 50 of its locations in the U.S. and one in Canada will close this year. Many mall locations will be affected. More than 250 of the company's Victoria Secret locations are set to close across North America this year.

However, 26 new Bath & Body Works locations will open this year, and in an earnings call with investors earlier this month, L Brands CEO Andrew Meslow said hand sanitizer and soap sales have surged amid COVID-19. Online sales are up 85%, according to last week’s report. Total sales are down 18%.