Bagged salad mix recalled in Midwestern states due to Cyclospora outbreak

An outbreak of Cyclospora infections linked to bagged garden salads sold at grocery chains in multiple states is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and public health and regulatory officials in several states.
On June 22, ALDI issued a voluntary recall of its Little Salad Bar Garden Salad due to a possible Cyclospora Infection.
"The affected Little Salad Bar Garden Salad was sold in a 12 oz. bag, has a UPC code of 4099100082975 and have Best If Used By dates of May 1 through June 29," the company said in the notice. The salads were sold at stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. They have been removed from shelves.
Similar recalls were issued for 12-ounce bagged garden salad sold at Hy-Vee in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin as well as ones sold at Jewel-Osco, an Albersons company, in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa under the Jewel-Osco Signature Farms brand.
Those living in affected states who have those products or don’t know if the bagged garden salad they have in their home is affected are asked not to eat them and throw them away.
According to the CDC, “122 people with laboratory-confirmed Cyclospora infections and who reported eating bagged salad mix before getting sick have been reported from 7 Midwestern states.”
The agency said illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2020, to June 15, 2020. More research is being done to determine whether other products are the source of the outbreak, as the bagged salad mixes do not explain all each illness.
Cyclospora is spread by people ingesting something contaminated with feces. It typically takes 1 to 2 weeks after being passed through the bowels to be infectious to another person, according to the CDC.
Symptoms include very watery diarrhea, with frequent bowel movements that are sometimes explosive. Other common symptoms are loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps and pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Flu-like symptoms may also be present, like, fever, vomiting and body aches, but some people infected with Cyclospora do not have symptoms.