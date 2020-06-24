Bagged salad mix recalled in Midwestern states due to Cyclospora outbreak

According to the CDC, “122 people with laboratory-confirmed Cyclospora infections and who reported eating bagged salad mix before getting sick have been reported from 7 Midwestern states.”

The agency said illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2020, to June 15, 2020. More research is being done to determine whether other products are the source of the outbreak, as the bagged salad mixes do not explain all each illness.

Cyclospora is spread by people ingesting something contaminated with feces. It typically takes 1 to 2 weeks after being passed through the bowels to be infectious to another person, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include very watery diarrhea, with frequent bowel movements that are sometimes explosive. Other common symptoms are loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps and pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Flu-like symptoms may also be present, like, fever, vomiting and body aches, but some people infected with Cyclospora do not have symptoms.