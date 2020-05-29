Authorities seize $52K, 5.1 pounds of meth in Chatsworth drug investigation

Officials in Chatsworth executed a search warrant this week that led to the seizure of $52,222 in cash, two vehicles and 5.1 pounds of methamphetamine, Jimmy Davenport of the Murray County Sheriff's Office said Friday on Facebook.
The probable search warrant was executed by Murray County’s Proactive Investigative Unit and Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit detectives on Highway 52 Alternate. Six people were arrested, according to Davenport.
Those arrested are all of Chatsworth. The names and charges, according to MCSO’s news release, are:
- Michael Douglas Dison; possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects.
- Anthony Dewayne Ovbey; trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects.
- Jeffery McCullough; possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects.
- Lucinda Nicole Self; trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects.
- Andrew Joseph Anthony; possession of methamphetamine.
- Selina Marie Smith; trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine.