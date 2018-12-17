Alabama-Oklahoma playoff game: What time, what channel, how to watch  

Four teams will play in college football semifinal games New Year’s weekend, with the winners going on to play for the national championship in January.

Three of the four teams are undefeated: Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame. The fourth team, Oklahoma, has one loss but one big win – a Heisman Trophy for the team’s quarterback, Kyler Murray.

Here’s a look at the Alabama-Oklahoma game. Click here for details of the Clemson-Notre Dame game.

What day is the game being played?

Alabama and Oklahoma will be playing Saturday Dec. 29 in the Orange Bowl.

Where is it being played?

The Orange Bowl is being played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What time is the game?

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET

What channel is the game on?

ESPN will broadcast the game.

Will the game be livestreamed?

The game will be streamed on WatchESPN.com.

When is the college football national championship game?

The championship game is set for Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET and will be played at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.