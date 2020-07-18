CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Companies that belong to an industry trade group, the Cruise Lines International Association, had already canceled cruises until Sept. 15 because of ongoing discussions with federal officials about how to restart operations safely. Members of the group include Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

The trade group issued a statement saying it was committed to safety and would talk with the CDC about appropriate steps to let cruises resume in the United States “when the time is right.”

From March 1 through July 10, there have been nearly 3,000 cases of COVID-19 or similar illnesses and 34 deaths on cruise ships, according to the CDC. There have been 99 outbreaks covering 80% of the ships in U.S. waters, the CDC said. Nine ships are still dealing with outbreaks, the agency said.

Coast Guard figures show that on July 10 there were 14,702 crew members on board 67 ships.

Major cruise lines are trying to save cash and raise more money on the private credit markets to survive the pandemic. Carnival Corp. said last week that it expects to burn about $20 million a day in cash through the rest of this year.

Coronavirus infections are rising in 40 states, and daily deaths have climbed more than 20% from a week ago. Florida, where many cruises begin and end, reported nearly 14,000 new virus cases and set a single-day record of 156 deaths reported Thursday, topping the previous high of 132 deaths reported Tuesday.