BREAKING: Minnesota judge lifts gag order in George Floyd case

Even though the gag order was vacated, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said he still expects all attorneys in the case to follow the rules on disclosure of information. In announcing his ruling, Cahill said he agreed with defense attorneys’ arguments that a gag order would be unfair to their clients and limit their ability to defend themselves against negative publicity.

Cahill also ruled Tuesday that he would not hold the lead prosecutor in the case, Attorney General Keith Ellison, in contempt of court as two defense attorneys requested, saying a statement Ellison made when he announced that additional attorneys would assist the prosecution was innocuous and did not violate the gag order.