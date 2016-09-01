5 things to know about Jimmy Carter’s ‘cancer-free’ declaration

How did Carter handle the treatment?

Carter has said in interviews that he lost about five pounds, but otherwise tolerated the treatments well. He was strong enough in early November to help build a Habitat for Humanity house in Memphis, Tennessee.

When did Carter make his cancer-free declaration?

Carter made the announcement Sunday at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia.

“I went to the doctors this week for the second time. The first time I went for an MRI of my brain, the four places were still there but they were responding to the treatment,” he said in a video posted by NBC News. “When I went [for an MRI] this week they didn’t find any cancer at all. So I have good news.”

The Carter Center released a formal statement a few hours later.

What is next for Carter?

Carter will continue to receive the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab every three weeks. Medical experts asked about Carter's case say doctors will closely monitor Carter for any new signs of cancer, stressing that while the latest tests are encouraging, Carter has not necessarily been cured. Carter plans to continue his work with Habitat for Humanity and other charitable organizations he supports.