Workers disciplined after man’s death at Georgia VA hospital

The man, who was in his 60s but wasn’t otherwise identified, had been treated for mental health disorders including schizophrenia for years before his death at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center last year, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

Three nurse leaders were disciplined and reforms were implemented because of what happened, said a statement by hospital director Robin E. Jackson, who was faulted in the report for having inadequate mental health consulting that could have led to better care.