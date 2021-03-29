Woman says Gov. Andrew Cuomo forcibly kissed her cheeks in 2017

There was no immediate comment from the Cuomo administration.

A series of women, some who worked for Cuomo, have accused him of using his position of authority to sexually harass them with unwanted touching including hugs or kisses, inappropriate remarks about their looks and comments they interpreted as gauging their interest in sexual relations. Among his accusers are two aides who still work in the governor’s office. One, who has yet to speak publicly, reportedly said the governor groped her at the Executive Mansion last summer.

“I felt like I was being manhandled. The way he looked at me and his body language made me very uncomfortable. I felt he was acting in a highly flirtatious and inappropriate manner, especially in front of my family and neighbors." - Sherry Vill, who has accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior

Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately but said he’s sorry if he made anyone uncomfortable. The governor has said his tendency to hug and kiss people as a greeting stems from his Italian-American heritage.

But Vill said she “felt embarrassed and weird about him kissing me,” and said her Italian family doesn’t kiss strangers.

“I have been in business for many years and routinely interact with male customers and vendors,” she said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one. I never felt as uncomfortable as I did the day Governor Cuomo came to my home.”

Many Democrats who have called for his resignation said the governor, who has touted New York’s sweeping 2019 sexual harassment law that mandated anti-harassment training for employees, has acknowledged behavior that he should know constitutes sexual harassment.

New York’s definition of sexual harassment hinges on whether the behavior is of a sexual nature and someone feels uncomfortable or humiliated — not whether the alleged perpetrator intended to do so. Allred said all New Yorkers should be treated with dignity and respect even if they’re the governor’s employees.

The Democratic governor has brushed off widespread calls for his resignation and asked that people wait for the results of an investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James.

Allred said Vill would cooperate with James’ investigation, and that Vill will wait to see the results of the investigation before weighing in on what should happen next.