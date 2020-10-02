Why is the president treated at Walter Reed Medical Center?

2. The medical center, also known as Walter Reed Bethesda, sits on 243 acres and includes 100 clinics and specialties. It has about 7,000 staff members. It began as Walter Reed General Hospital in 1909, according to an article about its history.

3. Also known as the President’s Hospital, Walter Reed provides care for members of the military and their families, the president, vice president, members of Congress and Supreme Court justices. When authorized, the medical center also provides care for foreign military members and embassy personnel.