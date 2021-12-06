What would a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics mean?

If the U.S. decides on a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in February, it would not affect the American athletes.
Such a symbolic boycott would mean that President Joe Biden and other high-level political leaders would not attend the Games, which begin Feb. 4 in Beijing.
The U.S. and other nations traditionally send high-level delegations to each Olympics. First lady Jill Biden led the American contingent to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year and second gentleman Doug Emhoff led a delegation to the Paralympic Games.
International advocacy groups and some members of Congress have called for a symbolic U.S. boycott of the games in Beijing over China’s treatment of Uyghurs and its crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong.
The participation of American athletes would be unaffected by the boycott.
–This article is based on reporting by The Associated Press