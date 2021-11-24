Waukesha victim’s organs will be donated to survivors of Christmas parade

Dozens of others were also injured; some may receive a bit of help from Kulich.

Shawn Kulich confirmed earlier this week that her sister-in-law’s organs would be donated to some of the survivors of the parade tragedy. She described Kulich “as an amazing mother. Amazing mother, amazing grandmother, amazing sister-in-law, all around good people.”

“God works in mysterious ways,” Shawn wrote in a text message. “My brother and his children were so thrilled to learn this news. Some tears from this tragedy have been turned into tears of joy now!!!! I know Jane is smiling for this!”

Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide Tuesday, the same day a sixth victim, Jackson, died from injuries sustained in the Christmas chaos.

“My brother and his children were so thrilled to learn this news. Some tears from this tragedy have been turned into tears of joy now!!!! I know Jane is smiling for this!" - Shawn Kulich, in a text about her sister who was killed at the Waukesha parade

He faces the possibility of an additional charge of first-degree intentional homicide for the child’s death.

Bail for Brooks was set at $5 million cash. If convicted on all counts, he faces five consecutive life sentences.