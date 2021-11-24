Waukesha victim’s organs will be donated to survivors of Christmas parade

The final act of a Christmas-loving mother, killed by a speeding car as it plowed through a parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, will embrace the giving spirit of her favorite holiday.
Jane Kulich, a churchgoing Green Bay Packers fan, “died doing something she loved,” her sister-in-law, Shawn Kulich, told People.
“Her employer asked her to go to the parade and help pass out candy to the children dressed in a Christmas outfit,” she recalled. “That’s a thing she loved to do, was doing that for the children.”
Kulich was doing just that on Sunday when an SUV rammed through a holiday parade weaving its way through Waukesha. The 52-year-old, a grandmother, was killed in the incident, which also claimed the lives of Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jackson Sparks, 8; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.
Disturbing footage from the parade posted on the City of Waukesha Facebook page shows a red SUV speeding down the roadway while a marching band passes and plays “Jingle Bells.”
Dozens of others were also injured; some may receive a bit of help from Kulich.
Shawn Kulich confirmed earlier this week that her sister-in-law’s organs would be donated to some of the survivors of the parade tragedy. She described Kulich “as an amazing mother. Amazing mother, amazing grandmother, amazing sister-in-law, all around good people.”
“God works in mysterious ways,” Shawn wrote in a text message. “My brother and his children were so thrilled to learn this news. Some tears from this tragedy have been turned into tears of joy now!!!! I know Jane is smiling for this!”
Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide Tuesday, the same day a sixth victim, Jackson, died from injuries sustained in the Christmas chaos.
He faces the possibility of an additional charge of first-degree intentional homicide for the child’s death.
Bail for Brooks was set at $5 million cash. If convicted on all counts, he faces five consecutive life sentences.