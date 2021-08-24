Walmart to launch delivery service for other businesses

The strategy will pit Walmart against delivery services run by those including Uber and DoorDash. And it comes as Walmart moves to expand its sources of profits and revenues beyond its core retail businesses. It echoes Amazon’s diversification move with its Amazon Web Services cloud computing unit, which the online behemoth built for itself and now sells to other businesses.

Why it’s happening

The moves are happening as the pandemic has deepened shoppers’ appetite for speedier deliveries, putting more stress on smaller retailers that can’t meet their expectations. Walmart has been relying on DoorDash and other crowd-sourcing services as well as its own workers to serve its own customers. But it has also been expanding its Spark platform that until now has not delivered non-Walmart goods.

Walmart said the delivery service, Walmart GoLocal, has already signed a number of deals with national and small-business clients, although it did not name them.