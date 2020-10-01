Walmart looks to airports as inspiration of new store layout

“We were inspired by airport wayfinding systems as best-in-class examples of how to navigate large groups of people," says Janey Whiteside, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Walmart's U.S. division, in a corporate blog.

As part of the overall signage, the exterior and interior of the stores will reflect the Walmart app icon. As customers enter the store, they will see colorful iconography and a store directory that encourages them to download and use the Walmart app while they shop. It says its aisles will feature letter and number combinations to guide customers from phone to products.