Wall Street taps the brakes Tuesday after its record-setting run

CVS Health fell 7.6%, Walgreens Boots Alliance dropped 7.9% and Rite-Aid lost 12.9%. Amazon, meanwhile, rose 1.1%.

On the winning side was Tesla, which soared 12.1% after an announcement that it will join the S&P 500 index next month. The index is hugely influential, and nearly $4.6 trillion at the end of last year was in funds that mimic the S&P 500.

The electric vehicle company had already soared 388.8% in 2020 before Monday evening’s index announcement. It has grown so massive that the company behind the S&P 500 is asking investors whether they think it should add Tesla to the index all at once or in two steps.

The broader stock market was slowing Tuesday, though, and 89% of stocks in the S&P 500 were lower.

Sales at U.S. retailers rose 0.3% last month from September, a sharp slowdown from September’s 1.6% growth. The figure also fell short of economists' expectations for 0.5% growth.

Part of the shortfall is likely because laid-off workers are no longer getting extra unemployment benefits from the U.S. government following the expiration of several financial support programs from Congress. Democrats and Republicans in Washington have talked about the possibility of renewing some of the programs, but progress has been painfully slow amid deep partisanship in Washington.