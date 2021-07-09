Wall Street rebounds as investors turn to company earnings

The S&P 500 index was up 0.7% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3%.

Big companies will start reporting their quarterly earnings next week, starting with major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Analysts expect another strong quarter for Wall Street, due to the improving economy and fewer Americans defaulting on loans compared with earlier in the pandemic.