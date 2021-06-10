Virginia Tech linebacker charged with murder after catfishing on Tinder

A Virginia Tech freshman linebacker charged in the beating death of a man who he thought was a woman has been released on bail.
Isimemen Etute was granted bond Wednesday, according to reports.
Prosecutors initially filed an expedited appeal that would have kept the 18-year-old from Virginia Beach in jail for up to five more days, but agreed to his release once the two sides settled on conditions.
Etute, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Jerry Smith, was released on $75,000 secured bond under house arrest and electronic monitoring. He was ordered to stay with his parents and keep in contact with his attorney.
Etute is on suspension from the school and the Hokies football team during the investigation.
Authorities say Etute fell for an apparent “catfishing” deception on the dating app Tinder that led to the killing.
Etute said he visited Smith’s apartment in April thinking he was meeting a woman for sex after he was matched with someone named “Angie,” but he later discovered the person was a man, prosecutors said during a Wednesday hearing, citing police statements.
Etute told police he punched and stomped Smith and heard gurgling as he left the man’s apartment, but didn’t call police.
Smith was found dead two days later with every bone in his face broken.
The medical examiner’s office had previously revealed that Smith died from blunt force trauma to the head.
ArLuther Lee of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.