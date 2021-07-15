Video shows Florida massacre suspect attacking jail guard

Caption "Burn, Kill, Destroy:" Parkland School Shooting Suspect Nikolas Cruz's Police Statement Released

After several minutes, Cruz stops about 10 feet from Beltran and the two appear to exchange words — Beltran told investigators he asked Cruz not to drag his feet and damage his sandals. Cruz flips both middle fingers at Beltran and then charges the guard, who stands up to defend himself. Cruz, who weighs about 130 pounds (60 kilograms), is able to throw the larger Beltran to the ground briefly, before the guard is able to flip him over and briefly pin him.

Cruz escapes Beltran’s grasp and the two get into boxing stances. Cruz hit Beltran in the shoulder before the guard hits Cruz in the face, staggering him.

Caption A November 2018 video is shown in court of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz in an altercation with Broward jail guard Sgt. Ray Beltran during a Cruz's pre-trial hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on four criminal counts stemming from his alleged attack. Cruz is accused of punching Sgt. Ray Beltran, wrestling him to the ground and taking his stun gun. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) Credit: Amy Beth Bennett Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Beltran then arms his stun gun and points it at Cruz, who gets on the ground and is handcuffed. The fight lasted almost exactly a minute.

Prosecutor Maria Schneider told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that her team needs Cruz’s complete medical records from the time he arrived at the jail shortly after the shooting because if Beltran previously mistreated him, any injuries might have been documented.

David Wheeler, Cruz’s attorney, argued that Cruz’s medical records are private under state and federal law and at most prosecutors should only be allowed to see records of any examinations that happened within a day of the fight. Neither Cruz nor Beltran appeared to suffer any serious injuries.

Scherer said she would rule on the prosecution’s request by Friday.

No trial date has been set for either the assault or murder cases. Cruz, 22, faces a possible death sentence if convicted on the murder charges. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty to the murder charges in exchange for a life sentence, but prosecutors have refused.