Varying temperatures across U.S. forecast for Memorial Day

While there is currently no rain in metro Atlanta’s Memorial Day weekend forecast, that isn’t the case for other parts of the nation, as the unofficial start of summer approaches.
According to CNN’s national forecast, a storm system in the Mid-Atlantic is bringing rain, thunderstorms and cool temperatures to the region. Washington, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Richmond and Raleigh could all see wet weather Saturday. A gradual warmup is forecast for Sunday and Monday.
Throughout the Southeast, temperatures will still be mild to warmer than normal. The Gulf and Carolina coasts could see rain and storms Saturday.
On the Plains, a storm system is forming near the front range of the Rockies, bringing a forecast of cooler-than-average temperatures and stormy conditions throughout the region. Rain is most likely Saturday across Texas through western Nebraska.
In the West, above-average temperatures and dry conditions are forecast.