Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe on 20th anniversary

On Sunday, Vanessa Bryant remembered her late husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, on what would have been the couple’s 20th wedding anniversary.
Vanessa shared a photo from the couple’s wedding day Sunday on Instagram. She captioned the picture, “Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years. @kobebryant.”
Also Sunday, Vanessa shared a video of her and Kobe, writing “I love you for now, forever and for always” in the caption. The video shows the couple kissing and an interview in which Kobe gushes about his wife.
“My wife Vanessa, it’s fun,” Kobe says in the clip. “We have a good time together. I love her tremendously. But, we’re best friends, too. It’s a blessing.”
Kobe, 41, and the couple’s daughter, Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Seven other passengers also died.
Vanessa, who recently sued sheriff’s deputies accused of leaking photos of the helicopter crash, has shared photos of her family on Instagram during the last few months.