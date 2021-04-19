Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe on 20th anniversary

Also Sunday, Vanessa shared a video of her and Kobe, writing “I love you for now, forever and for always” in the caption. The video shows the couple kissing and an interview in which Kobe gushes about his wife.

“My wife Vanessa, it’s fun,” Kobe says in the clip. “We have a good time together. I love her tremendously. But, we’re best friends, too. It’s a blessing.”