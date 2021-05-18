Val Demings challenging Marco Rubio in his Senate reelection bid

After two years as a social worker, Demings joined the Orlando Police Department in 1983, where she rose through the ranks and in 2007 became the city’s first Black female police chief.

She retired from the police force in 2011 before unsuccessfully running for Congress in 2012 and Orange County mayor in 2014.

Her rising national prominence during the impeachment trial led to speculation she was being considered as Joe Biden’s running mate, a slot that eventually went to Kamala Harris.

The Orlando Democratic lawmaker spent the last few months mulling over a statewide race and decided on a bid for the Senate, an anonymous source told CNN.

In considering a Senate campaign, she avoids what could be a divisive primary and gives Democrats a well-known name to compete in a state where elections are often decided by a narrow margin.