U.S. women earn bronze medal with 4-3 win against Australia

The U.S. team that came out against Australia looked completely different.

Rapinoe scored from a corner kick in the eighth minute to give the Americans an early lead. It was the second time Rapinoe has scored an Olimpico, as goals from corners are known: She also had one in the semifinals of the 2012 Olympics against Canada.

Sam Kerr pulled the Australians even with a goal in the 17th minute that got past U.S. goalkeeper Adrianna Franch.

Caption Carli Lloyd celebrates scoring the United States' third goal against Australia. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner

Franch got her first start in a major tournament in place of Alyssa Naeher, who injured her right knee in the U.S. team’s semifinal loss to Canada.

Just 27, Kerr became the all-time leading scorer for the Australians with 48 goals. She led all scorers remaining in the tournament with six goals.

Rapinoe's second goal came on a stunning volley in the 21st, and it became obvious that the Australians were missing defender Ellie Carpenter, who was handed a red card late in the Matildas' 1-0 semifinal loss to Sweden.

Caption The United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates scoring a goal against Australia. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner

Lloyd made it 3-1 in first-half stoppage time when her left-footed shot got past Australia goalkeeper Teagan Micah. She added another on a break in the 51st minute, giving her a U.S. record 10 career Olympic goals.

Lloyd made her 312th appearance for the national team in the match, passing Christie Rampone for second on the all-time list. Kristine Lilly leads the career appearances list with 354.

Lloyd is 39 and likely playing in her last major tournament. When she was replaced in the 81st minute, teammates ran over to offer handshakes and high-fives, and the bench gave her a standing ovation.