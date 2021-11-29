U.S. stocks start higher, regaining footing after slump Friday

As health authorities scrambled to analyze the new variant, traders were clinging to hope that it would not be any more severe than other strains of the virus.

“The potential for a less deadly form of the virus does appear to provide some respite to the risk-off sentiment dominating Friday’s trade," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG. “However, the weeks ahead are fraught with danger for investors."

The FTSE 100 in London rose 1.2% to 7,122.61. The DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.6% to 15,352.00, and the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.8% to 6,797.65.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 2.3% for its biggest daily loss since February. The Dow lost 2.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite retreated 2.2%.

Investors sold banks, energy and airline stocks last week and shifted money into bonds and other safe-haven assets.

But that pattern reversed Monday. IAG, owner of British Airways and Spanish airline Iberia, jumped 4.2%, while United Kingdom discount carrier Easyjet rose 3.9%.