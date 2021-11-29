U.S. stocks start higher, regaining footing after slump Friday

Stocks are opening with broad gains Monday on Wall Street as markets regain their footing following a big stumble Friday on worries about the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus.
Signs of fear in the market also ebbed as traders regained their appetite for riskier assets. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq clawed back 1.3%. Both fell more than 2% Friday.
Crude oil prices jumped 6.7%, and bond yields climbed back.
European markets were also higher, while Asian markets closed mostly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.56%.
Benchmarks in London, Frankfurt and Paris had gained by midday. Indexes in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower, though losses were smaller than Friday's fall, sparked by reports that the variant first spotted in South Africa appeared to spread around the globe.
As health authorities scrambled to analyze the new variant, traders were clinging to hope that it would not be any more severe than other strains of the virus.
“The potential for a less deadly form of the virus does appear to provide some respite to the risk-off sentiment dominating Friday’s trade," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG. “However, the weeks ahead are fraught with danger for investors."
The FTSE 100 in London rose 1.2% to 7,122.61. The DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.6% to 15,352.00, and the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.8% to 6,797.65.
On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 2.3% for its biggest daily loss since February. The Dow lost 2.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite retreated 2.2%.
Investors sold banks, energy and airline stocks last week and shifted money into bonds and other safe-haven assets.
But that pattern reversed Monday. IAG, owner of British Airways and Spanish airline Iberia, jumped 4.2%, while United Kingdom discount carrier Easyjet rose 3.9%.