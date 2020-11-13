U.S. stocks open higher, are headed for another weekly gain

France’s CAC 40 shed less than 0.1% to 5,360.55 in early trading, while Germany’s DAX lost nearly 0.2% to 13,029.38. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% to 6,304.49. But U.S. shares were set for gains, with Dow futures up 0.5% at 29,143 and S&P 500 futures up 0.6% at 3,555.25.

Reports of surging COVID-19 cases have had a sobering effect on markets that had advanced on hopes for a vaccine and expectations that pro-business policies will continue after last week’s U.S. elections.

“It feels a bit deflated today as investors look to hunker down for what is bound to be a winter of discontent. But beyond the market concerns, the vaccine cannot get here quick enough as what should be a festive time of the year looks bound to be weeks of holiday gloom,” Stephen Innes of Axi said in a report.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 sank 0.5% to finish at 25,385.87. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% to 6,405.20. South Korea’s Kospi reversed course to add 0.7% at 2,493.87. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched down less than 0.1% to 26,156.86, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.9% to 3,310.10.

In Japan, where the pandemic had seemed relatively under control at fewer than 2,000 cumulative deaths, the number of reported daily cases nationwide reached a record for the country Thursday, at more than 1,660 people. Especially affected were Tokyo and the northern island of Hokkaido, raising worries that a recent government campaign to discount domestic travel might have helped spread infections.