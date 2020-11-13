U.S. stocks open higher, are headed for another weekly gain

NEW YORK — Stocks are opening broadly higher Friday on Wall Street, keeping the market on track for its second weekly gain in a row.
The S&P 500 index rose 0.8% in the early going, bringing its gain for the month so far to just over 9%.
Technology stocks were leading the way once again. Cisco, which makes networking gear, and Applied Materials, which makes semiconductor equipment, both rose sharply after reporting results that beat analysts' forecasts.
Disney also rose after reporting that its newly launched streaming service, Disney Plus, now has 73.7 million subscribers, surpassing estimates. Treasury yields rose.
Global shares mostly traded lower Friday as rising cases of coronavirus infections in the U.S., Europe and Asia add to worries that economies will once again be hamstrung by pandemic restrictions on travel and businesses.
France’s CAC 40 shed less than 0.1% to 5,360.55 in early trading, while Germany’s DAX lost nearly 0.2% to 13,029.38. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% to 6,304.49. But U.S. shares were set for gains, with Dow futures up 0.5% at 29,143 and S&P 500 futures up 0.6% at 3,555.25.
Reports of surging COVID-19 cases have had a sobering effect on markets that had advanced on hopes for a vaccine and expectations that pro-business policies will continue after last week’s U.S. elections.
“It feels a bit deflated today as investors look to hunker down for what is bound to be a winter of discontent. But beyond the market concerns, the vaccine cannot get here quick enough as what should be a festive time of the year looks bound to be weeks of holiday gloom,” Stephen Innes of Axi said in a report.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 sank 0.5% to finish at 25,385.87. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% to 6,405.20. South Korea’s Kospi reversed course to add 0.7% at 2,493.87. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched down less than 0.1% to 26,156.86, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.9% to 3,310.10.
In Japan, where the pandemic had seemed relatively under control at fewer than 2,000 cumulative deaths, the number of reported daily cases nationwide reached a record for the country Thursday, at more than 1,660 people. Especially affected were Tokyo and the northern island of Hokkaido, raising worries that a recent government campaign to discount domestic travel might have helped spread infections.