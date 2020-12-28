U.S. stocks open higher after President Trump signs $900B aid package

The S&P 500 index was up 0.7 percent as of 9:45 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 175 points, or 0.6 percent, to 30,375, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.7 percent.

Trump signed the measure, which also includes money for other government functions through September, despite expressing frustration that $600 payments to the public weren’t bigger. His signature helped to clear away uncertainty as reinstated travel and business curbs threaten to weigh on global economic activity.