U.S. stock indexes start higher, continuing year-end rally

Stocks are continuing a year-end rally on Wall Street, a day after major indexes reached their latest record highs.
The S&P 500 added 0.5% in the early going Tuesday. European markets were mostly higher, and overnight Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed at its highest level in more than 30 years.
The global gains came after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic aid package, relenting after days of criticizing the package. Investors hope the measures will help tide the economy over until vaccinations can bring surging infections under control. Treasury yields rose, and crude oil prices were higher.
Wall Street set fresh records Monday after Trump opted not to veto the bill, helping to staunch uncertainty as governments reimpose pandemic-fighting travel and business curbs weighing on global economic activity.
Investors and economists have been pushing for the support for months. It combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion spending bill and reams of other unfinished legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care.
Germany’s DAX picked up 0.4% to 13,848.41, and the CAC 40 in France climbed 0.4% to 5,608.02. Britain’s FTSE 100 jumped 2.1% to 6,642.12.