U.S. stock indexes start higher, continuing year-end rally

The S&P 500 added 0.5% in the early going Tuesday. European markets were mostly higher, and overnight Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed at its highest level in more than 30 years.

The global gains came after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic aid package, relenting after days of criticizing the package. Investors hope the measures will help tide the economy over until vaccinations can bring surging infections under control. Treasury yields rose, and crude oil prices were higher.