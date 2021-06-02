U.S. Rep. Mace: Vandalism at South Carolina home ‘very scary’

Mace also posted video of a man scrubbing and power-washing off the graffiti. She said she had contacted local law enforcement to investigate.

Charleston Police said no arrests had been made Tuesday.

“Basic human decency is not a political issue — and people who don’t understand that will be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said in a statement.

In November, Mace won a narrow victory over Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, taking back South Carolina’s 1st District for Republicans in one of a series of GOP victories across the state, at all electoral levels. Cunningham had a historic victory in 2018 when he flipped that seat from Republican to Democratic control for the first time in decades.

Mace said this is the second time her private property has been marred by those who oppose her politically. In the run-up to the November election, then-candidate Mace told The Associated Press that someone tried to intimidate her by carving an obscenity into a side door of her vehicle hours before she met Cunningham for a debate.

And before that, Mace said, someone flew cross-country to seek her out in her neighborhood.