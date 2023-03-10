U.S. adds a robust 311,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes

What happened

The unemployment rate rose to 3.6%, from a 53-year low of 3.4%, as more Americans began searching for work but not all of them found jobs, , according to data released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The entire labor market is cooling off,” said Luke Tilley, chief economist at wealth manager Wilmington Trust. “But it’s still incredibly tight. It’s just not as tight as it was in the middle of last year or in 2021.”