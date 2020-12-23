UPS driver dies after assault; coworker taken into custody

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and are cooperating with the investigation.” - UPS spokesperson Matthew O’Connor

State troopers initially responded to a call about an accident involving a UPS truck in Watertown on Tuesday evening. They found the driver had been assaulted, and medics took him to a hospital, where he died.

Connecticut State Police did not identify the victim or give information about the nature of his injuries. An autopsy was to determine the cause and manner of death.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and are cooperating with the investigation,” UPS spokesperson Matthew O’Connor said.