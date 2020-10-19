Trump: People tired of COVID, ‘hearing Fauci and all these idiots’

Explore Global coronavirus tally passes 40 million

On Monday, the global total of confirmed cases passed 40 million.

"Fauci, if you listened to him, we'd have 700,00, 800,000 deaths" — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) October 19, 2020

Last week, Fauci said Americans would be wise to limit any planned Thanksgiving travel plans this year, due to risks of spreading the coronavirus.

“You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected,” Fauci told CBS Evening News on Wednesday, adding his children will not visit him for Thanksgiving.

The U.S. 'is not in a good place' concerning coronavirus, says Fauci

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is already recommending trick-or-treaters stay at home this year, as many traditional Halloween activities can be high risk for “spreading” the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Fauci also criticized a declaration by a group of scientists supporting the concept of “herd immunity,” which the White House is using to bolster a push to reopen schools and businesses.

Fauci says backing herd immunity — the idea that a disease will stop spreading once nearly everybody has contracted it — is “total nonsense.”

“If you talk to anybody who has any experience in epidemiology and infectious diseases, they will tell you that that is risky and you’ll wind up with many more infections of vulnerable people, which will lead to hospitalizations and death,” he told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “So I think that we’ve just got to look that square in the eye and say it’s nonsense.”

Trump and Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden will meet in their second debate Thursday, less than two weeks from the nation’s historic Nov. 3 election, and the coronavirus is one of six confirmed topics of discussion, according to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

While Biden is sticking to his cautious approach with small events focused more on adhering to the CDC’s social distancing recommendations, Trump is drawing huge crowds reminiscent of 2016′s final days.

Two weeks before Election Day, coronavirus infections are surging to their highest levels since July. At least 10 states reported their highest single-day number of infections over the weekend, and some health experts are predicting the possibility of 100,000 daily U.S. infections soon.