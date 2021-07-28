Tropical storm dumps rain on northern Japan, spares Olympics

The season’s eighth typhoon for Japan blew ashore far northeast of Tokyo and had winds of 40 mph at midmorning. It was weakening as it moved north and is forecast to move off the western coast of Akita by Wednesday night.

Nepartak was the first landfall in Miyaga prefecture since the weather agency started compiling typhoon statistics in 1951. Miyagi was part of the northeastern region devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

It moved further north than initially projected, causing only limited impact on the Olympics, with some events such as surfing and rowing rescheduled.