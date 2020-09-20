Tropical Storm Beta meanders toward Texas, Louisiana

County Judge Mark Henry said during a Saturday news conference that his concern is also based on rising waters creating a storm surge and that a mandatory evacuation is not expected.

Houston resident Lupe Don removes his flip-flops while moving his car from the flooded Stewart Beach parking lot in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Stuart Villanueva Credit: Stuart Villanueva

“If you can survive in your home for three or four days without power and electricity, which we’re not even sure that’s going to happen, you’re OK,” Henry said. “If it’s uncomfortable or you need life support equipment, maybe go somewhere else.”

Beta was brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, 205 miles southeast of Galveston, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning. The storm had maximum sustained winds at 60 mph and was moving west-northwest at 3 mph.

Weather The Atlanta Journal-Constitution works to provide updates for breaking and other weather events such as severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and hurricanes. We cover weather that impacts Georgia and the region, including Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Little change in strength was expected as the system approaches Texas, forecasters said. Earlier predictions showed Beta could reach hurricane strength before making landfall.

A tropical storm warning was in effect from Port Aransas, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana. A hurricane watch, a tropical storm watch and a storm surge watch were all discontinued Sunday morning.

In Lake Charles, Louisiana, where thousands of people remain without power more than three weeks after Hurricane Laura slammed into the coast, there are concerns that Beta could super-soak the region once again. Up to 20 inches of rain is possible in some parts of the area, Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Lake Charles, said in a Saturday briefing.

This satellite image taken Saturday and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Beta, center, in the Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

“A lot of people have been saying, ‘Is this going to be like Harvey? Is this going to be like Imelda?’” Jones said. “We’re not talking about rainfall totals yet that are on the orders of magnitude that we saw with that.”

Imelda, which struck southeast Texas in 2019, was one of the wettest cyclones on record. Harvey dumped more than 50 inches of rain on Houston in 2017.

However, if the storm ends up moving a bit slower than what’s being forecast now, rainfall totals could be even higher than 20 inches, Jones said.

Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names Friday, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy remained a powerful hurricane Sunday, with maximum sustained winds at 115 mph and moving northwest at 12 mph. Teddy was centered 340 miles south-southeast of Bermuda less than a week after Hurricane Paulette made landfall in the wealthy British territory.